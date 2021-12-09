Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Sells 5,409 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC cut its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 22.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,409 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 7.6% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth $430,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 9.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 34,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 29,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth $8,106,000. Institutional investors own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MO. Morgan Stanley downgraded Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet lowered Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.13.

MO opened at $44.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.41. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

