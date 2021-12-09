Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Trims Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lessened its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 9.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,298 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories makes up 1.2% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $14,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IDXX. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 175.8% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total value of $2,908,635.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total transaction of $3,976,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $618.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $52.45 billion, a PE ratio of 70.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $627.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $639.48. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $447.82 and a one year high of $706.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.48.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $810.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.26 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 106.60%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on IDXX. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $658.50.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

