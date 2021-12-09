Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,243,500 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,383 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $75,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,973 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 25,704 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 19,797 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $2,619,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $7,441,153.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James set a $45.00 price target on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.44.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $38.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.50. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.77 and a 1 year high of $46.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.86.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 11.41%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

