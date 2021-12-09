Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $98.01

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $98.01 and last traded at $102.48, with a volume of 553075 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $102.29.

Several research firms have commented on FRPT. Truist Financial raised shares of Freshpet to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Freshpet from $154.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freshpet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.14.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -193.66 and a beta of 0.68.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $107.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.31 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $337,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,997 shares in the company, valued at $11,331,195.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.13, for a total transaction of $516,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 7,819 shares of company stock worth $858,036 and sold 10,489 shares worth $1,473,222. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRPT. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 122.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Freshpet by 75.0% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Freshpet in the second quarter worth $61,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Freshpet by 306.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Freshpet by 245.5% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

About Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

