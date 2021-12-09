Frontier Reaches Market Cap of $56.81 Million (FRONT)

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 9th. During the last week, Frontier has traded 21.8% lower against the US dollar. Frontier has a total market cap of $56.81 million and approximately $18.75 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frontier coin can now be bought for $0.76 or 0.00001562 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004473 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00043075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007561 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.61 or 0.00222162 BTC.

About Frontier

Frontier (CRYPTO:FRONT) is a coin. Its launch date was September 11th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,387,500 coins. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @FrontierDotXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz . The official message board for Frontier is medium.com/@Frontierwallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum. “

Buying and Selling Frontier

