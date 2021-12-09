Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Has $12.14 Million Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lessened its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $12,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EL. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.7% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 14.9% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at about $1,212,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 14.4% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.5% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 62,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,925,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 2,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.90, for a total transaction of $703,906.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 18,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.70, for a total value of $6,125,496.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,087,584 shares of company stock valued at $714,015,289. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EL traded up $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $356.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,336. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $331.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $324.35. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.97 and a fifty-two week high of $357.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.01.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 29.09%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America started coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.18.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

