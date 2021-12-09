Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Has $783,000 Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 15.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Duke Energy by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 62.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $107.10 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.58.

DUK stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $99.88. 104,513 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,029,852. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $85.56 and a one year high of $108.38. The stock has a market cap of $76.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.55%.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $39,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

