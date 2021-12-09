Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Raises Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,684 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,171,150 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $563,913,000 after buying an additional 101,417 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.7% during the second quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 58,538 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $15,204,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 38.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 808,124 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $209,894,000 after buying an additional 224,318 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.7% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 217,447 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $56,426,000 after buying an additional 5,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 8.2% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,887,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $301.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.00.

Shares of SYK traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $260.65. 12,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,178,937. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.67. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $220.90 and a 52-week high of $281.16. The company has a market cap of $98.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.53, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.695 dividend. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 50.70%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.