Fundamental Global Gp, Llc Sells 7,618 Shares of FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF) Stock

FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF) major shareholder Fundamental Global Gp, Llc sold 7,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $188,393.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fundamental Global Gp, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 6th, Fundamental Global Gp, Llc sold 2,345 shares of FG Financial Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $58,625.00.

On Friday, December 3rd, Fundamental Global Gp, Llc sold 1,354 shares of FG Financial Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $33,850.00.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Fundamental Global Gp, Llc sold 621 shares of FG Financial Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total transaction of $15,636.78.

Shares of FGF traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.31. 229,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,818. FG Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.87 and a 12-month high of $9.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FG Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of FG Financial Group by 181.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FG Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $54,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in FG Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FG Financial Group by 62.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 6,252 shares during the period. 9.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FG Financial Group Company Profile

FG Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of personal property insurance in coastal markets including those in Louisiana, Texas and Florida. It offers homeowners, manufactured home and dwelling fire. The company was founded on October 2, 2012 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, FL.

