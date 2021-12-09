FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Tenaris in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $1.70 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.69.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Tenaris from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, COKER & PALMER upgraded Tenaris from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.64.

Shares of TS opened at $20.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Tenaris has a 12 month low of $14.88 and a 12 month high of $25.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.47. The firm has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westwood Global Investments LLC raised its stake in Tenaris by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 9,214,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,511,000 after acquiring an additional 890,464 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Tenaris by 116.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,080,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,060,000 after buying an additional 3,806,271 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Tenaris by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,309,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,863,000 after buying an additional 135,414 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tenaris by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,359,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,709,000 after buying an additional 410,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,321,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,939,000 after acquiring an additional 12,813 shares during the period. 9.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This is a boost from Tenaris’s previous dividend of $0.14. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio is 36.62%.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

