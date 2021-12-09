FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) Issued By B. Riley

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) – Analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vaxart in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 6th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.59) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.56). B. Riley also issued estimates for Vaxart’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.74) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.98) EPS.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 36.10% and a negative net margin of 5,414.56%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Vaxart in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Vaxart in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.65.

Shares of VXRT opened at $6.56 on Thursday. Vaxart has a 1-year low of $4.86 and a 1-year high of $24.90. The stock has a market cap of $823.25 million, a PE ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.63.

In other news, SVP Margaret Echerd sold 3,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $28,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VXRT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vaxart by 50.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,169,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,187,000 after buying an additional 2,751,257 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vaxart by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,029,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,197,000 after purchasing an additional 590,704 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Vaxart by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,230,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,215,000 after purchasing an additional 493,135 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxart during the 2nd quarter worth $3,446,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vaxart by 1,668.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 430,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 405,804 shares during the last quarter. 27.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

