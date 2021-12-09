FY2021 EPS Estimates for Centamin plc Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:CELTF)

Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Centamin in a report released on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.14. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Centamin’s FY2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CELTF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centamin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Centamin to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Centamin from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.59.

Shares of OTCMKTS CELTF opened at $1.21 on Thursday. Centamin has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $1.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.31 and its 200-day moving average is $1.39.

About Centamin

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. It holds interest in the Sukari gold mine, Doropo, Batie West, and ABC projects. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in St.

