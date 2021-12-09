FY2021 EPS Estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Increased by Analyst

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report issued on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $8.75 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.70. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.00 EPS.

ODFL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $288.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.95.

ODFL stock opened at $356.81 on Wednesday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12-month low of $189.45 and a 12-month high of $373.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.11, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $332.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $292.45.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.89%.

In other news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total value of $1,035,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total transaction of $6,012,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter valued at about $700,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

