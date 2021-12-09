FY2022 Earnings Estimate for BHP Group Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:BBL)

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for BHP Group in a research report issued on Sunday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $5.32 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.52. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BHP Group’s FY2023 earnings at $4.38 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.32.

BHP Group stock opened at $56.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.77. BHP Group has a one year low of $49.50 and a one year high of $68.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,882 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 718 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,667 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,189 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 776 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 4.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

