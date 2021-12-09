FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Kinross Gold Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a report released on Sunday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.78 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.75. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.28.

Shares of TSE:K opened at C$7.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.89. Kinross Gold has a one year low of C$6.56 and a one year high of C$10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.10 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is presently 11.68%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

