FY2022 EPS Estimates for Anglo American plc Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Anglo American in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $2.34 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.98. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Anglo American’s FY2024 earnings at $2.95 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays downgraded shares of Anglo American from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised shares of Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anglo American presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.55.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NGLOY opened at $19.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.06. Anglo American has a 12-month low of $15.90 and a 12-month high of $24.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.31.

About Anglo American

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

