FY2022 EPS Estimates for HealthEquity, Inc. Reduced by Barrington Research (NASDAQ:HQY)

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) – Barrington Research dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for HealthEquity in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 7th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.95. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $180.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HQY. Raymond James lowered shares of HealthEquity from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $87.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of HealthEquity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.80.

HealthEquity stock opened at $43.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.65. HealthEquity has a fifty-two week low of $36.81 and a fifty-two week high of $93.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 4,371.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.26.

In related news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $372,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total value of $120,601.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,832 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,469 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in HealthEquity in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 0.3% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 62,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,001,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 200.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HealthEquity in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in HealthEquity by 29.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

