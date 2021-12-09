FY2025 EPS Estimates for Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) Raised by Jefferies Financial Group

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Newmont in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the company will earn $4.74 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.69.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Newmont from C$64.00 to C$60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Fundamental Research cut their price target on Newmont from C$72.72 to C$66.12 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$83.80.

NGT stock opened at C$71.31 on Wednesday. Newmont has a 1-year low of C$66.25 and a 1-year high of C$90.94. The firm has a market cap of C$56.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$69.89 and its 200-day moving average is C$75.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.699 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.88%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

