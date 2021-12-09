Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Galecto Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company with advanced programs in fibrosis and cancer centered on galectin-3 and LOXL2. The Company’s pipeline includes an inhaled galectin-3 modulator currently in Phase 2b for the potential treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Galecto Inc. is headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Shares of NASDAQ:GLTO traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,506. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.27 and a 200-day moving average of $4.17. Galecto has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $16.41.

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06. Equities analysts anticipate that Galecto will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Galecto during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Galecto during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Galecto during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Galecto during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Galecto during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 45.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galecto Company Profile

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

