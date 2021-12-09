GameStop (NYSE:GME) Issues Earnings Results

GameStop (NYSE:GME) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.87), RTT News reports. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NYSE GME traded down $10.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $162.98. 137,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,116,938. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.16. GameStop has a one year low of $12.14 and a one year high of $483.00. The company has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.91 and a beta of -2.02.
A number of research analysts recently commented on GME shares. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of GameStop from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Ascendiant Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $67.20.
GameStop Company Profile
GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.
