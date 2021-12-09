GameStop (NYSE:GME) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.87 EPS

GameStop (NYSE:GME) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.87), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The business’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS.
Shares of NYSE:GME traded down $11.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $162.31. 96,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,116,938. GameStop has a 12-month low of $12.14 and a 12-month high of $483.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $192.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.16. The company has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of -169.91 and a beta of -2.02.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in GameStop stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 109.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in GameStop were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 26.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
GameStop Company Profile
GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.
Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading
Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.