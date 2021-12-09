GameStop (NYSE:GME) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.87 EPS

GameStop (NYSE:GME) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.87), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The business’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS.

Shares of NYSE:GME traded down $11.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $162.31. 96,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,116,938. GameStop has a 12-month low of $12.14 and a 12-month high of $483.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $192.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.16. The company has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of -169.91 and a beta of -2.02.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GameStop stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 109.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in GameStop were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 26.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GME has been the topic of several recent research reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Wedbush dropped their price target on GameStop from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GameStop has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $67.20.

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

