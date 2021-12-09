GCP Infrastructure Investments (LON:GCP) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (LON:GCP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 109.20 ($1.45). GCP Infrastructure Investments shares last traded at GBX 108.60 ($1.44), with a volume of 544,560 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 105.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £958.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.10, a current ratio of 341.00 and a quick ratio of 341.00.

Get GCP Infrastructure Investments alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. GCP Infrastructure Investments’s payout ratio is currently -4.66%.

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited focuses on investing in the United Kingdom infrastructure debt. The company makes infrastructure investments through acquiring interests in debt instruments issued by infrastructure project companies. It primarily invests in senior and subordinated debt instruments.

Featured Article: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for GCP Infrastructure Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCP Infrastructure Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.