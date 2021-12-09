Genesis Vision Trading 8.8% Lower This Week (GVT)

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 9th. In the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Genesis Vision has a total market capitalization of $1.61 million and approximately $21,484.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Genesis Vision coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000750 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Genesis Vision alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004603 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00042020 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007213 BTC.

About Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision (GVT) is a coin. It launched on October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 coins and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 coins. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions. “

Genesis Vision Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Vision should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Genesis Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Genesis Vision and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.