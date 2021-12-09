Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $39.61 Million

Analysts expect Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) to announce sales of $39.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Getty Realty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $39.55 million and the highest estimate coming in at $39.67 million. Getty Realty reported sales of $36.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Getty Realty will report full year sales of $154.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $154.44 million to $154.55 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $161.71 million, with estimates ranging from $158.67 million to $164.75 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Getty Realty.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.19). Getty Realty had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $39.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Getty Realty by 1.2% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in Getty Realty by 2.3% during the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 14,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Getty Realty by 2.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Getty Realty by 1.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Getty Realty by 8.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GTY traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.73. The stock had a trading volume of 3,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,117. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Getty Realty has a one year low of $25.94 and a one year high of $34.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is presently 89.14%.

About Getty Realty

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

