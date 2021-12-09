Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $39.61 Million

Analysts expect Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) to announce sales of $39.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Getty Realty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $39.55 million and the highest estimate coming in at $39.67 million. Getty Realty reported sales of $36.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.
On average, analysts expect that Getty Realty will report full year sales of $154.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $154.44 million to $154.55 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $161.71 million, with estimates ranging from $158.67 million to $164.75 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Getty Realty.
Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.19). Getty Realty had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $39.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Getty Realty by 1.2% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in Getty Realty by 2.3% during the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 14,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Getty Realty by 2.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Getty Realty by 1.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Getty Realty by 8.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE:GTY traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.73. The stock had a trading volume of 3,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,117. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Getty Realty has a one year low of $25.94 and a one year high of $34.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.83.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is presently 89.14%.
About Getty Realty
Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.
See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Getty Realty (GTY)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.