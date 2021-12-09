Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Earns Buy Rating from BMO Capital Markets

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$26.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Gibson Energy to a “hold” rating and set a C$25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a C$25.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$23.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, CSFB set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gibson Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$24.40.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

TSE:GEI opened at C$22.97 on Tuesday. Gibson Energy has a 12 month low of C$18.78 and a 12 month high of C$26.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$23.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$23.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.83.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$1.81 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Gibson Energy will post 1.1400001 EPS for the current year.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.