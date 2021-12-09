Gill Capital Partners LLC Acquires 3,763 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Gill Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 19.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 1.4% of Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 16,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTV traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $143.15. The stock had a trading volume of 44,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,745,910. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.03. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $116.08 and a 52 week high of $145.80.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

