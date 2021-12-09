Gill Capital Partners LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Gill Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 244,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,371,000 after purchasing an additional 10,326 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $947,000. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 37,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 16.5% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 7,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 30,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS JPST remained flat at $$50.52 during midday trading on Thursday. 1,762,919 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.69.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.