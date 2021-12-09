Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) PT Lowered to $100.00

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) had its target price dropped by Piper Sandler from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GTLB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Gitlab in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Gitlab in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Gitlab from $144.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group started coverage on Gitlab in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Gitlab in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.90.

Shares of GTLB stock opened at $84.32 on Tuesday. Gitlab has a 1 year low of $77.55 and a 1 year high of $137.00.

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.14. On average, analysts predict that Gitlab will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Crossover Managemen Technology bought 325,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $25,025,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

