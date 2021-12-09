GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.80 Billion

Brokerages forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) will report sales of $12.80 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for GlaxoSmithKline’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.38 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.22 billion. GlaxoSmithKline reported sales of $11.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline will report full year sales of $45.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $45.00 billion to $47.07 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $48.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $47.03 billion to $49.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow GlaxoSmithKline.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 13.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GSK shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 134.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,887 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 12,536 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,793,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,306 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. 11.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.80. 2,917,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,716,587. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.74. GlaxoSmithKline has a one year low of $33.53 and a one year high of $43.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.5234 dividend. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.29%.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

