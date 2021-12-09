Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $2.15 Million Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Cintas by 67.5% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 325.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cintas in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 63.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $466.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.70.

Cintas stock opened at $450.98 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $425.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $397.30. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $314.62 and a one year high of $452.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $46.63 billion, a PE ratio of 42.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.48.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.35. Cintas had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.95%.

In related news, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 21,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.99, for a total transaction of $8,546,004.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 20,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.14, for a total value of $7,871,134.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,392 shares of company stock worth $17,617,203. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

