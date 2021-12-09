Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) is GSB Wealth Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,579 shares during the quarter. Global X US Preferred ETF accounts for 2.5% of GSB Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $4,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 104.0% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 641,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,800,000 after purchasing an additional 38,634 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $380,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC now owns 97,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter.

PFFD stock opened at $25.48 on Thursday. Global X US Preferred ETF has a one year low of $23.70 and a one year high of $25.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.85.

