GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Acquired by 7G Capital Management LLC

7G Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 32,100 shares during the quarter. GoDaddy makes up about 7.1% of 7G Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. 7G Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of GoDaddy worth $9,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 293.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in GoDaddy by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in GoDaddy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in GoDaddy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GDDY shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.54.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $212,349.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Charles J. Robel sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $2,224,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 33,168 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,358 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

GDDY traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,168. The firm has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.95, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.10. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.70 and a 52-week high of $93.75.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 419.14% and a net margin of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $964.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $945.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Recommended Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.