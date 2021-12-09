Gold Poker (GPKR) Price Hits $0.0024 on Major Exchanges

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded up 60.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. Gold Poker has a total market capitalization of $12,772.27 and $58.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gold Poker coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Gold Poker has traded 21.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Gold Poker alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00056627 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,135.08 or 0.08525854 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.05 or 0.00059901 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.11 or 0.00078578 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,477.04 or 0.99951617 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002770 BTC.

About Gold Poker

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gold Poker is gold-poker.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gold Poker is a decentralized open-source cryptocurrency focused on instant private transactions with near-zero transaction fees. The online poker industry is relatively young, and Gold Poker team’s focal point is to overwhelmingly witness an uptick in interactivity between cryptocurrency and the online poker industry. “

Buying and Selling Gold Poker

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gold Poker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gold Poker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gold Poker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gold Poker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.