Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) by 28.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,581 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.24% of Odonate Therapeutics worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ODT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Odonate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $1,136,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Odonate Therapeutics by 183.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 202,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 131,381 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Odonate Therapeutics by 191.3% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 113,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 74,450 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Odonate Therapeutics by 150.7% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 120,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 72,138 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Odonate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Odonate Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $310,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Aaron I. Davis sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total transaction of $379,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,252,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,710,606 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODT opened at $1.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.51. Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $7.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.63.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.33). Analysts anticipate that Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Odonate Therapeutics

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapeutics that improves and extends the lives of patients with cancer. It focuses on the development of tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that belongs to a class of drugs known as taxanes, which are used in the treatment of cancer.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT).

Receive News & Ratings for Odonate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Odonate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.