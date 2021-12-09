Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,118 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of MediciNova worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MNOV. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MediciNova in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in MediciNova in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MediciNova during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of MediciNova by 15.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of MediciNova during the first quarter worth about $165,000. 17.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MediciNova alerts:

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MediciNova in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

MNOV opened at $3.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $160.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 1.33. MediciNova, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.97 and a fifty-two week high of $10.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.77.

MediciNova Company Profile

MediciNova, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition and development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with unmet medical needs. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage compounds for the treatment of acute exacerbations of asthma and COPD, progressive multiple sclerosis, methamphetamine addiction, neuropathic pain, asthma, interstitial cystitis, and solid tumor cancers.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV).

Receive News & Ratings for MediciNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediciNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.