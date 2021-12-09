Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,142 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of REM. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 64.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 365,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,583,000 after buying an additional 143,869 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS REM opened at $36.79 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.88.

