Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,917 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of StarTek worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in StarTek during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in StarTek by 1,606.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 6,697 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in StarTek during the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in StarTek by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 35,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in StarTek by 141.9% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 162,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 95,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

Get StarTek alerts:

SRT opened at $4.36 on Thursday. StarTek, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $9.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.99. The company has a market capitalization of $177.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.63 and a beta of 1.43.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. StarTek had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $172.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that StarTek, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SRT shares. Barrington Research started coverage on StarTek in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered StarTek from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. TheStreet lowered StarTek from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of StarTek in a research note on Monday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

StarTek Profile

Startek, Inc is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT).

Receive News & Ratings for StarTek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StarTek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.