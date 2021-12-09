Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $384,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,049,000 after purchasing an additional 17,791 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 14.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RFV opened at $95.68 on Thursday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF has a 12 month low of $71.47 and a 12 month high of $99.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.84.

