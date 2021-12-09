Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 21,264 Shares of First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,765 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,264 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.31% of First United worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of First United by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in First United by 13.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its holdings in shares of First United by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 160,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,806,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First United in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of First United in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Institutional investors own 30.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut First United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

NASDAQ:FUNC opened at $20.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.98. First United Co. has a 12 month low of $15.30 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.55. First United had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 22.51%. The company had revenue of $18.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.02 million. Analysts expect that First United Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. First United’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.72%.

First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary.

