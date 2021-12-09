Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 3,962 Shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,962 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.31% of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 31,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 26.7% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF stock opened at $89.31 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.87. Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $84.15 and a 12 month high of $98.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.354 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

About Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.

