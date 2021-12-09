GoviEx Uranium (CVE:GXU) Shares Up 12.9%

GoviEx Uranium Inc. (CVE:GXU) shares shot up 12.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40. 273,372 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 801,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.60 price target on GoviEx Uranium and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$234.41 million and a PE ratio of -18.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

In related news, Director Christopher Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.53, for a total transaction of C$26,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 940,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$498,200.

GoviEx Uranium Company Profile (CVE:GXU)

GoviEx Uranium Inc, a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium projects in Africa. The company's flagship property is the Madaouela project located in north-central Niger. It also owns 100% interest in the Mutanga project that consists of 3 mine permits situated to the south of Lusaka, Zambia; and the Falea project located in Mali.

