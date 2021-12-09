Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Stake Boosted by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.23% of Great Southern Bancorp worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSBC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 2,509.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 159.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 88,650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 46.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Great Southern Bancorp news, Director William V. Turner sold 3,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $183,053.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

GSBC opened at $57.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.86. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.22 and a twelve month high of $60.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $765.93 million, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.89.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $54.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.19 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 31.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This is a boost from Great Southern Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 25.76%.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans and consumer loans. The company was founded in July 1989 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

