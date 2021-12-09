Greif (NYSE:GEF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.44 EPS

Greif (NYSE:GEF) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.44, Briefing.com reports. Greif had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Greif’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

GEF opened at $63.01 on Thursday. Greif has a 12 month low of $44.16 and a 12 month high of $72.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.21%.

GEF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Greif from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Greif from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Greif from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Greif from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services, Paper Packaging and Services, Flexible Products and Services, and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services segment involves the production and sale of rigid industrial packaging products, such as steel, fibre and plastic drums, rigid intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles and reconditioned containers, and services, such as container life cycle services, blending, filling and other packaging services, logistics and warehousing.

