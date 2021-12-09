Greif (NYSE:GEF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.44 EPS

Greif (NYSE:GEF) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.44, Briefing.com reports. Greif had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Greif’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
GEF opened at $63.01 on Thursday. Greif has a 12 month low of $44.16 and a 12 month high of $72.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.02.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.21%.
Greif Company Profile
Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services, Paper Packaging and Services, Flexible Products and Services, and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services segment involves the production and sale of rigid industrial packaging products, such as steel, fibre and plastic drums, rigid intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles and reconditioned containers, and services, such as container life cycle services, blending, filling and other packaging services, logistics and warehousing.
Further Reading: Equity Income
Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.