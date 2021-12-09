Greif (NYSE:GEF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.44 EPS

Greif (NYSE:GEF) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.44, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 6.43%. Greif’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share.

NYSE:GEF opened at $63.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.02. Greif has a fifty-two week low of $44.16 and a fifty-two week high of $72.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.21%.

GEF has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Greif from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Greif from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Greif from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Greif from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Greif currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services, Paper Packaging and Services, Flexible Products and Services, and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services segment involves the production and sale of rigid industrial packaging products, such as steel, fibre and plastic drums, rigid intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles and reconditioned containers, and services, such as container life cycle services, blending, filling and other packaging services, logistics and warehousing.

