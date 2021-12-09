GSB Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

GSB Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,175 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Bank lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bell Bank now owns 2,805 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Illumina by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 387,993 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $157,374,000 after purchasing an additional 60,848 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 9.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ILMN. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $429.75.

In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.21, for a total transaction of $1,197,348.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.04, for a total transaction of $41,804.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,207 shares of company stock valued at $5,862,190. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $375.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $58.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $392.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $438.42. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $336.00 and a fifty-two week high of $555.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.21. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 21.17%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

