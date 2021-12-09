GSB Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

GSB Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,947 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 12,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 59.1% during the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 12,312 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its position in Altria Group by 12.8% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 8,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA increased its holdings in Altria Group by 9.1% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 16,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 35,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. 59.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MO stock opened at $44.52 on Thursday. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $52.59. The company has a market capitalization of $81.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

