GSB Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

GSB Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FUTY. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 9,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 240.0% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FUTY opened at $44.64 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.92. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 1 year low of $37.91 and a 1 year high of $45.14.

