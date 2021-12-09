GSB Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

GSB Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.7% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $580,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 8,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. 72.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BMY opened at $57.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $127.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.17. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -81.67%.

BMY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

In related news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $987,732.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,716 shares of company stock valued at $3,553,545. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

