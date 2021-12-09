Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) versus Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) Financial Analysis

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) and Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Haemonetics and Lucid Diagnostics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Haemonetics $870.46 million 3.14 $79.47 million $0.60 89.12 Lucid Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Haemonetics has higher revenue and earnings than Lucid Diagnostics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Haemonetics and Lucid Diagnostics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Haemonetics 0 1 7 0 2.88 Lucid Diagnostics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Haemonetics currently has a consensus target price of $77.83, indicating a potential upside of 45.56%. Lucid Diagnostics has a consensus target price of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 159.64%. Given Lucid Diagnostics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lucid Diagnostics is more favorable than Haemonetics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.2% of Haemonetics shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Haemonetics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Haemonetics and Lucid Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Haemonetics 3.35% 17.19% 7.22% Lucid Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Haemonetics beats Lucid Diagnostics on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems. The Blood Center segment provides solutions for donor collection centers’ ability to acquire blood, filter blood, and separate blood components. The Hospital segment includes hemostasis management, cell salvage, and transfusion management services that help decision makers in hospitals optimize blood acquisition, storage, and usage in critical settings. The company was founded by Allen Latham, Jr. in 1971 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Lucid Diagnostics Company Profile

Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc. Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is based in NEW YORK.

