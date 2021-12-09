Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $115,000 Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,325 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,703 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,665 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. 45.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORCL opened at $88.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $243.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.79 and a 200-day moving average of $88.55. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $58.80 and a 52 week high of $98.95.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 217.87% and a net margin of 34.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 27.18%.

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $12,218,047.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 1,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.12 per share, for a total transaction of $109,464.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Barclays increased their target price on Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.32.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

